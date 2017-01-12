Cuyahoga River floods in Valley View

Flood waters off the Cuyahoga River in Valley View rose throughout the evening Thursday.



Firefighters said the worst of the flooding happened along Canal Road near Murray Road, where crews put out 'high water' signs on the highway.

Not far away, at an entrance to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, water flooded the parking lot creeped out onto Old Rockside Road. At one point, the road was impassable.



Some people said they came to Valley View Thursday to see the floods.



"We saw Canal Road is flooded, so we were going through it very, very slowly," said Donna Bach. "We actually came down to see it flood, that's why we're here. We're eating, we're going to have a good day, and we're going to watch the river flood because that's what it does. The river is part of Cleveland and it's going to flood, that's the way it goes. We used to bring our boats and play in it."

