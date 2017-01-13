Overnight fire damages Beachwood home - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Both occupants are safe after an overnight house fire in Beachwood.

The fire department was called to the East Baintree Road blaze around 1:50 a.m. on Friday. 

One firefighter was treated on scene for an injury after he slipped on ice.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

