Cavs' Big Three lead NBA All-Star voting

The Cleveland Cavaliers' Big Three are still in the lead in the second round of fan returns for NBA All-Star voting, which the league released Thursday.

LeBron James leads among all players with 1,066,417 votes, while Kevin Love is holding onto third place in the East frontcourt with 473,328 votes. Kyrie Irving maintains a lead among guards in the East with 971,362 votes.

Milkwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo held second place in the East's frontcourt with 963,110, while Dwayne Wade held second among guards with 514,866 votes.

Tristan Thompson placed tenth in frontcourt voting with 114,759 votes.

Three frontcourt players and two guards from each conference will be chosen by a combination of fan votes, votes from current NBA players and votes from basketball media members. Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 16, with the starters announced live on TNT on Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. ET.

You can vote on the NBA.com voting page and the NBA app or by Google searching "NBA Vote All-Star" or "NBA Vote Team Name." You can also vote by using the player's first and last name with the hashtag #NBAVote on Facebook and Twitter.

To make it easier for you to vote your favorite Cavs into the All-Star game, here are some Tweets you can share.

The All-Star game will take place on Feb. 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

