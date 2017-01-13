Man charged in murder of beloved bartender pleads not guilty

Dana Thomas, the 29-year-old man accused of murdering a beloved bartender during a robbery on Oct. 24, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Friday.

Melissa 'Missy' Brinker, 44, was killed while working at the Cooley Lounge on W. 130th Street in Cleveland. Police say four men walked in and ordered drinks before taking out handguns and forcing everyone to the ground.

When Brinker ran to the rear office and locked the door, the gunmen kicked it in and shot her several times. She died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Another woman, Melissa Mortan, 38, tried to call 911, but was pistol whipped in the head. She survived.

Thomas was arrested on Jan. 11 at the federal courthouse in downtown Cleveland, where he showed up for a previously scheduled visit with a probation officer. Thomas, whose criminal record stretches back to 2005, is charged with aggravated murder.

Thomas' bond was set at $500,000.

