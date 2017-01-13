Retro version of LeBron's first shoe will be released 'very, very soon'

LeBron James posted an emotional video on Twitter Thursday announcing the return of the signature sneakers that he wore during his rookie season.

"I can't be more proud at this point in my life, at this point in my career, to know that it all started from right here," he said in the Uninterrupted video. "It started from the bottom. This is where it started. For an 18-year-old kid to be able to see his name, his likeness on his first signature shoe, this is an emotional feeling and it's exciting, and I had to break the news to you guys."

LeBron posted the video from Sacramento, where the Cavaliers are prepping to play the Kings on Friday night. LeBron's first game 14 years ago was at the Kings.

"Just thinking about my first game 14 years ago," LeBron said. "It's crazy how time flies... For me to walk out on that floor at their old arena, which was ARCO Arena at the time, as an 18 year old kid, it was a dream come true. Every time I come back to this place, every time I come back to Sac, man, it's like the first thing I think of, me being an 18-year-old kid and me having a dream man."

While LeBron didn't say exactly when the shoes will be released, he did say that will be "very, very" soon, possibly even in the next day or two.

"Everybody that's been on the journey with me from day one, all the kids that's now adults now, all the adults that remember when they were kids and had these shoes and have been on the journey for me for 14 years, this is for y'all," he said. "I'm too excited man, and I'm too emotional, man."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.