Horror movie 'The Bye Bye Man,' filmed in Cleveland, opens Friday

"The Bye Bye Man," a horror movie that filmed in the Cleveland area in 2015, opens in theaters Friday.

The movie follows three college students who move into an off-campus house haunted by a ghost called The Bye Bye Man. The campus may look familiar to locals-- the movie used Baldwin Wallace University as its backdrop, according to IMDb.

Other filming locations include Cleveland and Greenwood Farm in Richmond Heights.

Based on the book "The Bridge to Body Island" by Robert Damon Schneck, the film stars Douglas Smith ("Big Love"), Lucien Laviscount ("Scream Queens"), Cressida Bones ("Doctor Thorne") and Doug Jones ("Hellboy," or, for Disney fans, Billy in "Hocus Pocus"). It also features Faye Dunaway ("Network") and Carrie-Anne Moss ("The Matrix").

You can check out showtimes for "The Bye Bye Man" at local theaters here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.