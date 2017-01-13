Police ID victim in fatal Coventry Township hit-skip, debate charges for driver

Police have identified the victim in last weekend's hit-skip in Coventry Township as Jeremiah Coffield, 25.

Police say that Coffield was walking in the area of South Main Street near North Turkeyfoot Road around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 8 when he was struck. He was transported to Akron General Hospital and succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle that struck Coffield has been identified. The case is being reviewed with prosecutors to determine whether or not they will face charges.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.