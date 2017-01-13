Summit County hospital warns of possible tuberculosis exposure

Summit County health officials announced Friday morning that there was a possible tuberculosis exposure at a local hospital.

Officials say one person with TB visited the Akron Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit, possibly exposing more than 50 people, including infants.

According to a release, the investigation started Jan. 3. The incident happened between mid-November and mid-December.

“The risk for infection is low, but because TB can be more serious in young children we would like to evaluate these infants and begin them on a protective antibiotic,” said Dr. John Bower, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital. “We have set up a clinic and are providing this care at no cost to our patient families.”

Infants not in the NICU at the Akron Children's Hospital campus were not at risk of exposure, officials said.

Health officials will contact people who had a child in the NICU during the affected time frame.

“Adult care givers, older children and other individuals who may have visited the unit only during this time period are also encouraged to have a TB test in six to eight weeks to see if they have been infected,” said Dr. Margo Erme, medical director of the Summit County Health Department. “This would be about 10 to 12 weeks after the last potential exposure which is the time for the body to develop its response to the TB bacteria. If testing is done earlier, the person would still need to return in 6-8 weeks to be retested. Testing can be done by their private physician or at Summit County Public Health by calling the Clinic Appointment Line, 330-375-2772.”

TB is not that common in the U.S. these days, but it still strikes fear when there is a case. It can spread through the air by close, prolonged contact when a person coughs, speaks, laughs, or even sings. It is not spread by casual contact or contact with surfaces.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.