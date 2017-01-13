High school senior Kevin Love basically predicted the Cavs championship win

Ten years ago, Kevin Love knew exactly what he wanted.

While a senior at Lake Oswego High School in Oregon, future Cavalier Love was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Player of the Year, earning him an interview with USA Today.

During the talk, when asked what he saw himself doing in 10 years, Love responded by saying he wanted to be "enjoying a successful career in the NBA and having won an NBA championship."

Love has accomplished both, currently leading in NBA All-Star voting coming off of a great season in which the Cavs won the national championship.

The interview is also full of lots of other fun gems, including Love saying that if he could have dinner with anyone, it would be Jessica Alba and if he couldn't play basketball he would "work in communications."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.