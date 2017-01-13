Cleveland Indians sign Zach McAllister & Cody Allen to one-year - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians sign Zach McAllister & Cody Allen to one-year deals

Zach McAllister & Cody Allen (Source: AP Images) Zach McAllister & Cody Allen (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians announced on Twitter they have re-signed relief pitchers Zach McAllister and Cody Allen to one-year deals.

McAllister has played for the Indians the past six seasons. Last year, he pitched 52.1 innings with an earned run average of 3.44. Allen has played for the Indians for the last five years and had an ERA of 2.51 in 2016.

With Cleveland signing McAllister and Allen it allows them to avoid arbitration.

