Cleveland Indians sign Zach McAllister & Cody Allen to one-year deals

The Cleveland Indians announced on Twitter they have re-signed relief pitchers Zach McAllister and Cody Allen to one-year deals.

More good news: We've also agreed to a one-year deal with Zach McAllister -- who made this magician play -- thus avoiding arbitration. pic.twitter.com/W9VRod7fSa — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 13, 2017

Another pitcher signed: We've agreed to a one-year deal with Cody Allen, avoiding arbitration. pic.twitter.com/ldRIYVNP3D — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 13, 2017

McAllister has played for the Indians the past six seasons. Last year, he pitched 52.1 innings with an earned run average of 3.44. Allen has played for the Indians for the last five years and had an ERA of 2.51 in 2016.

With Cleveland signing McAllister and Allen it allows them to avoid arbitration.

