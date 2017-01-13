Homeowner shoots suspect during craigslist sale gone bad

Akron man shot after he attempted to robbed the victim at gunpoint (Source: Raycom Media)

A homeowner is recovering Friday after being assaulted during a Craigslist sale gone wrong, police say.

Michael Satow, 57, says he's used Craigslist to buy and sell items before. It's the first time a prearranged meeting went sour.

Thursday afternoon around 12:30 p.m., Ronald L. Henderson, 18, from Akron and an unknown driver showed up at Satow's home in the quiet 1000 block of Brushmore Avenue to purchase a cell phone. During the course of the transaction, an altercation broke out between Satow and Henderson when Henderson tried to rob Satow. Henderson assaulted Satow and that's when Satow pulled out his weapon and shot Henderson.

Satow quickly went to a neighbor's home across the street and asked his neighbor to call for help while he remained on his porch waiting for the suspect's driver to possibly return.

The Plain Township Fire Department along with Stark County Sheriff deputies arrived on scene and secured Henderson. Plain Township Fire transported Henderson to a local hospital for medical treatment. He was charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault.

Satow, a CCW holder, was treated and released for injuries to his head and body.

The driver who was with Henderson remains missing as of Friday. The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.