Man stabbed in the stomach in Cleveland (Source: WOIO)

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Bush Avenue, the stabbing actually took place on the 4700 block of Gedeon Avenue. The victim was transported to MetroHealth in stable condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

