Suspect in custody after pursuit with police in Cleveland

A suspect is in custody after a pursuit with police in Cleveland Friday morning.

The incident happened on the 10000 block of Colonial Court. Officers were involved in a short pursuit, the pursuit ended after the suspect crashed into a bush in front of a vacant house.

The suspect is in custody. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

