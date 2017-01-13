Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt drink beer from Market Garden Brewery

Apparently, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie really like beer from Cleveland.

Jolie revealed the couple's beer tastes during an interview with The Guardian to discuss her new Netflix project "First They Killed My Father," based on a book by Loung Ung. Ung was trained as a child soldier in Cambodia in the 1970s and penned the book detailing her experiences. Ung, who also co-wrote the script for the film, is a founding partner of the local Market Garden Brewery along with her husband, Mark Priemer.

“It’s one of those things your girlfriend tells you, and you think: Oh what is she doing?” Jolie said, recalling when Ung told her about her plans to open the brewery. “And then I didn’t even ask about it for a few years because I was worried. We talked about other things like books, and I turn around and she has a crazy number of employees and she’s really successful. It’s Brad’s favorite beer so I have it in my house all the time.”

Jolie is producing and directing the film adaptation, which will hit Netflix later this year.

