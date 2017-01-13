Cleveland's mounted police unit prepares for Donald Trump's inaugural parade

The Cleveland Police Mounted Unit is heading to Washington D.C. next week to participate in Donald Trump’s inaugural parade.

Sgt. Mark Medwid said it’s the first time in 27 years that the unit has been invited to participate.

"This is kind of a huge hurrah for this unit,” Medwid said.

He and his partner, Jakar, are getting ready to shine on the world stage.

"We're working on cleaning all of the leather and polishing all the brass,” Medwid said.

The other horses making the trip include Breeze, Mandy, Gunner and Paco -- along with accompanying officers.

Jakar is one of the 5 horses that will be walking in Trump inaugural parade. Group leaves on the 18th. pic.twitter.com/fhbPOdXqi2 — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 13, 2017

The group will be seen by millions right after Trump takes his oath.

“We have a lot of meetings and then it's a 15 block march down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Medwid said.

It's familiar territory for this unit which marched in parades for presidents Eisenhower, Nixon, Carter, Reagan and George H.W. Bush. But it's a first for this set of officers and horses.

The unit said high profile work at the Republican National Convention and Cavaliers world championship parade are all experience to draw upon.

“So this is kind of the pinnacle of our career and their career,” Medwid said. “Especially this particular horse (Jakar). He started out pretty green and in three-and-a-half years he's come full circle. To be able to do this kind of event is pretty amazing.”

The unit said donations are footing the bills.

Gunner the white horse seen here in addition to Jakar, Breeze, Mandy and Paco are all heading to Washington D.C. for Trump inaugural parade. pic.twitter.com/tSbSLTJqLv — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) January 13, 2017

The horses will be loaded into trailers next Wednesday and travel east. They're staying at an equine facility in Maryland and will be checked out by U.S. Secret Service. On parade day, the officers will be wearing ceremonial uniforms and holding the U.S., Ohio and Cleveland Police Mounted Unit flags.

“It’s a huge thing for them (horses),” Medwid said. “They've earned it."

Medwid said the unit has been working on rebuilding and growing its numbers the past few years. He thinks the D.C. assignment may help in the effort.

