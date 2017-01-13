David Modell, son of former Browns owner Art Modell, has died

Former Baltimore Ravens president, David Modell passed away. Modell died after a two-year battle with cancer, according to WBAL-TV in Baltimore.

Modell is the son of former Cleveland Browns owner, Art Modell.

The Baltimore Ravens announced David Modell's passing on Twitter. He served as president from 1996 to 2004.

David Modell, former team president, has sadly passed away.



You will be missed, David. pic.twitter.com/15IlVBnWvG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 13, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.