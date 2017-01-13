Neighbors search for missing Cleveland teen

Salena Evans, 17, was last seen on Dec. 21. She was wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue pants, black socks and black flip flops.

Her mother, Kiawanna Harris-Thomas, says she wants to get her daughter help as soon as possible before she hurts herself or someone else.

People in the neighborhood posted fliers around the neighborhood Friday.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this matter, please contact the East Cleveland police at 216-451-1234.

Evans was taken into custody for a domestic violence assault charge in November. She was placed at Carrington Youth Academy, but ran away within eight days.

Her mother says Evans has spoken of suicide and has a disability.

