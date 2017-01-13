Ohio's opioid epidemic a brain disease that needs to be talked about, says Lt. Gov.

Lives are lost every day because of the opioid epidemic in Ohio.

"It's a huge epidemic," said Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. "(Thursday) night I went to Green High School. They had a community forum on the opioid crisis -- one-in-five teens will try an opioid before they graduate high school."

Taylor says the state started to try and fix the problem in 2011.

"We shut down pill mills and we set up a cabinet team to have an ongoing conversation about the opioid crisis. We have expanded the community of naloxone, which is the antidote to an overdose, and we want to make it more readily available," she said.

Taylor said the epidemic is a brain disease that needs to be talked about.

Obamacare

Taylor feels Obamacare should be repealed and replaced.

"Obamacare is not working in Ohio," she said. "In fact, the numbers show that premiums have gone up, on average, 91 percent."

She would like to see Congress take action and replace Obamacare with options that better suit Ohio residents.

"Give the states more flexibility to deal with these issues and let's let consumers make decisions about the type of health insurance products they want," she said.

But Democrats like Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand feel Obamacare must stay.

"Imagine becoming pregnant and having your insurer drop your coverage because you no longer are economic, or you cost too much money," she said. "Imagine being a cancer survivor and then having your coverage dropped."

But before anything happens in Washington D.C., Taylor said consumers must be proactive.

"Look at what your health insurance deductibles are under Obamacare -- they are very high out-of-pocket co-pays," she said. "Look at their provider networks and make sure that if you have an illness and have a specialist, look at the provider network, make sure your doctors are in the healthcare plan you are looking to purchase."

And if what happens if Obamacare is repealed? Ohio would revert to the insurance market that existed before March of 2010. Right now under Ohio law those 26 years old and younger would still get insurance through their parents -- even if Obamacare is repealed.

