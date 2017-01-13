J.R. Smith and wife welcome baby girl, born 5 months early

The Cavaliers have been without JR Smith since a thumb injury knocked him out for several weeks. But he is focusing his attention on something much more important now -- the premature birth of his daughter.

The birth of a child is something to be celebrated. But oftentimes it comes sooner than expected, and sooner than is safe. J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris, took to Uninterrupted.com to share the news that their baby girl arrived five months early.

"She's five days old today and her name is Dakota, and she weighs 1 pound," said Harris. "We know we're not the only family going through this, who has been through this and who has ever gone through this. That's why we decided to share what we're going through with your guys."

Smith shared the first photo of the baby on his Instagram page.

Vanetta Perry, with the March of Dimes, says Ohio has an infant mortality crisis, and preterm birth is largely to blame.

"The national average, is one in 10 babies are born too soon. Ohio we're one-in-nine -- when you get into the African American community we're looking at one-in-eight, one-in-seven," said Perry.

Some contributing factors are known but there is still extensive research being done on why this happens.

The neonatologist Cleveland 19 spoke with this week says preemie survival rates are local to each hospital, but the child's chances are improved if it's a single birth, a girl, one who developed at an appropriate rate, or if the baby was born to a mother who received steroids upon pre-term labor.

Fetal and maternal health specialist Laura Henderson says if preemies survive and make it home, they're not out of the woods.

"The reality is that premature baby then becomes a child, an adolescent, and an adult, and sometime the long-term effects of being born too soon is life-long," said Henderson.

Part of what helps parents get through this is talking to parents of other preemies. Smith's wife is writing a blog about her struggles and experiences. There are some beautiful, painful, brave, and heartfelt thoughts shared there.

