Akron man shot by police found guilty of assaulting officer

A jury has found a 23-year-old Akron man guilty of assaulting a police officer. He'd been accused of driving a cruiser at an officer before the officer shot him in the shoulder.

David Duffield has been found guilty of felonious assault, grand theft, and obstructing official business.

Akron police attempted to arrest Duffield on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and violating a temporary protection order in Nov. 2015. As they approached a home on Ivor Avenue, officers say Duffield jumped into a police cruiser, put the vehicle in reverse, and drove at one of the officers. The officer jumped out of the way and fired several shots at the 23-year-old, striking him in the shoulder.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Duffield will be sentenced in March.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.