Want to eat like a Cleveland Cavalier? We sat down with the team's executive chef

While the Cleveland Cavaliers take their January road trip on the West Coast, one man staying in Independence, Ohio is playing a culinary part in helping the Cavs win another NBA championship.

The team's Executive Chef, Terry Bell, cooks breakfast and lunch for the players while the team practices at the Cleveland Clinic Courts. Bell also prepares meals for the team when they go on road trips. His kitchen is right next to the weight room and the practice courts, and the smell of his cooking lingers through the facility.

One of the popular items for the Cavaliers is salmon. Bell said he has prepared salmon a 100 different ways while working for the team. There aren't any picky eaters on the Cavs.

Bell wouldn't say what Lebron's, Kyrie Irving's or Kevin Love's favorite meal is -- he doesn't want to let the other teams in the NBA get an advantage in the kitchen.

Nutritionists works with the players and the cooking staff to make sure players are staying on track to reach their fitness goals. Members of the Cavs will come to the practice facility, eat breakfast, workout, practice and eat some lunch.

Items that are available for breakfast

Organic Cereal

Omelet (players like putting spinach into their omelet)

Fruits

Oatmeal (all the fixings you can think of)

Potatoes

Eggs

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Sausage

Egg and Cheese sandwiches

Waffles

Items that are available for lunch

Salad Bar

Soups

Fruit

Quinoa

Grilled Vegetables

Potatoes

Rice

Salmon

Meals the Cavs like the most as a team

Thai Salmon

Lasagna

Taco Bar

Chinese Food

Recipe of Terry Bell's braised short ribs with asparagus and potatoes

Season the short ribs with salt and pepper, put a teaspoon of olive oil on top Get a hot pan ready and sear the short ribs Chop up some carrots, celery, and onions and place the short ribs on top Glaze some red wine on the short ribs Put foil on top of the roasting pan and put the food in the oven for 2 hours at 350 degrees

Chop off the stems of the asparagus Put some olive oil, salt and pepper on some asparagus Cook in the oven at 400 degrees for 15 minutes

Cube up some sweet potatoes and regular potatoes mix some oil and spices together with the potatoes Put in the oven at 400 degrees for about 25 minutes



