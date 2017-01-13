Authorities update northern Ohio most-wanted sex offenders list

The list of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force's most-wanted sex offenders has been updated.

They should all be considered dangerous individuals and should not be approached by the general public. If anyone has information concerning the location of these fugitives, they are encouraged to contact the task force toll free at 866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and your tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and cash rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of any of these fugitives.

The following fugitives were added:

Stephan Pittman

Pittman is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Cuyahoga County, Ohio and for unrelated fraud charges in Virginia. In April 2009, Pittman was convicted of sexual assault in Denton, TX. As a condition of that conviction, Pittman is required to register as a convicted sex offender. Pittman relocated to the Cleveland area after his release from prison, but failed to update his registry. Pittman has been actively evading law enforcement since February 2014 and is not believed to be in the local area. Pittman has family in New York City and Maryland, and is known to travel extensively.

Frederick Warner

Warner is wanted by the Stark County Sheriff's Office for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Warner was convicted of Rape, and as a result of that conviction was required to register as a sex offender. Warner was last known to be living in the Meyers Lake area but has not accounted for in nearly 2 years. Warner has family ties throughout the Cleveland area.

Thomas Park

Park is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a federal probation violation and for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Park was convicted of Gross Sexual Imposition in Ohio in 2009, and based on that conviction was required to register as a sex offender. Park was subsequently convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in the United States District Court for Nevada after he moved to Las Vegas and did not update his sex offender registration. Park vacated his residence in Las Vegas without notifying his probation officer or the sex offender registry. Park has ties to the Cleveland area.

Raymond Fenton

Fenton is wanted by the Wood County Sheriff's Office in Bowling Green, OH for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Fenton was originally convicted of Rape in Ottawa County, and as a result of that conviction he is subject to sex offender registration requirements under Ohio law. In August, 2015 the Wood County Sheriff's office charged Fenton with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender after discovering he was no longer living at the address he provided to the sex offender registry.

Tobi Beatty

Beatty is wanted by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office in New Philadelphia, OH for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Beatty was convicted of sexual assault of a victim under 13 years of age in 2009. As a result of that conviction, Beatty is required to register as a convicted sex offender. Beatty failed to properly notify the sheriff's office of his current address and his whereabouts are unknown.

