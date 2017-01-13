Family searches for answers 3 years after 30-year-old's murder

Three years after Stephen Halton's murder, his family is still searching for answers.

"I'll never see him again and it hurts," said Stephen's mother, Shelia Halton. "There's nothing for me to describe how bad it feels to know you'll never see him again."

Sheila Halton said it's hard to accept the fact her son is gone.

Someone shot and killed the 30-year-old at an RTA stop on Lake Shore Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 11, 2014. The Cleveland Clinic anesthesia technician was on his way to work to help with a liver transplant.

"He died right there, and that hurts me to the core to know that he died by himself, alone on the dark streets of Cleveland," his mother said.

The victim's parents desperately want to know who killed their son.

"It's so important we get this killer off the streets. We don't want no family, no family to ever have to go through what we've been going through," said his father, Stephen Halton, Sr.

The family said they call homicide detectives at least twice a month, but they know nothing more than they did in Jan. 2014.

"This case needs answers, and it needs answers now," said Shelia Halton.

The Halton's hope answers bring closure.

"Not that we would be healed by this, but it would bring some closure. If it wasn't for God, I don't know what we would ever do because our faith has been keeping it strong," said Stephen Halton, Sr.

Stephen Halton also left behind a wife, an 8-year-old son, Skyler, and a 6-year-old daughter, Sarina.

"It is so sad to know that they had a great daddy," said the victim's.

A celebration service will be held to honor Stephen Halton at Bethlehem Temple of Praise Church, 2607 Archwood Ave, at 5 p.m. Sunday.

There is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to his killer.

