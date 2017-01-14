SATURDAY: Free health screenings at Walmart and Sam's Club across Ohio

Walmart and Sam's Club have teamed up to offer free health screenings in 173 locations in Ohio on January 14, 2017

In Ohio, where 29.8% of Ohio's population has obesity, this program offers community members a free, simple way to get this information checked.

Sam's Club locations will provide body fat readings, and for the first time in Walmart stores, customers can test for both body fat and body mass index.



Sam's Club's screenings are open to everyone from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Walmart between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Screenings, which are valued at up to $150, will include free blood glucose, blood pressure, vision / hearing (where applicable), body fat, total cholesterol and HDL (good cholesterol). Sam's Club licensed pharmacists will be on-hand to offer immunizations as well.

"Sam's Club and Walmart are committed to helping the communities we serve lead healthier lives," said Jill Turner-Mitchael, senior vice president of Sam's Club, Consumables and Health and Wellness. "We invite you to our locations this weekend to experience our health screenings to start or restart your healthy choices for the year."



Sam's Club offers free health screenings the second Saturday of every month from January to October. Check your local pharmacy for other dates and times.

Losing weight is the number one New Year's resolution for a majority of Americans, according to the Statistic Brain Research Institute, and by mid-January nearly 30 percent of those resolutions will be abandoned.

To help customers and members get back on track, Walmart and Sam's Club have teamed up to offer free health screenings across the country.

The joint effort will make it easier for hundreds of thousands of Americans to learn critical information that will help them keep their health-focused intentions on track.

"Knowing your numbers is critical to achieving your healthy resolutions and to maintaining a healthy lifestyle," said George Riedl, senior vice president and president, Walmart Health & Wellness. "That's why Walmart and Sam's Club have joined together for the very first time to kick off 2017 with the company's largest free health screening event to-date."



In Ohio, where 29.8 percent of the population is obese according to State of Obesity, this program offers community members a free, simple way to get this information checked. Sam's Club locations will provide body fat readings, and for the first time in Walmart stores, customers can test for both body fat and body mass index.

These events have helped countless individuals uncover existing health problems, including high blood pressure, signs of diabetes and other potential illness.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved