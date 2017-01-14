Lorain County sales tax will increase to 6.75% in April

Some residents signed petitions, they did not want the sales tax increase. (Source WOIO)

Activists working to gather signatures for a petition to hold a vote to overturn the commissioners decision to raise the county sales tax did not meet the goal in time.

On April 1 the sales tax in Lorain County will rise from 6.5% to 6.75%.

Commissioners said without the sales tax increase there would have been cuts to law enforcement that the county could not afford.

