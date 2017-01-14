Lorain County sales tax will increase to 6.75% in April - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lorain County sales tax will increase to 6.75% in April

Some residents signed petitions, they did not want the sales tax increase. (Source WOIO) Some residents signed petitions, they did not want the sales tax increase. (Source WOIO)
LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Activists working to gather signatures for a petition to hold a vote to overturn the commissioners decision to raise the county sales tax did not meet the goal in time.

On April 1 the sales tax in Lorain County will rise from 6.5% to 6.75%.

Commissioners said without the sales tax increase there would have been cuts to law enforcement that the county could not afford. 

Related LinkLorain County Commissioners oppose voters, approve .25 sales tax increase

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly