Rally to keep Giant Eagle at 138th/Lorain will take place on Saturday (Source: WOIO)

Councilman Brian Kazy is inviting the public to show their disapproval for Giant Eagle to close two stores in Cleveland and the closing of a Get-Go station. The rally is Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the store.

Kazy said Giant Eagle never approached the city of Cleveland with solutions to keep the stores open. He adds the abrupt closures leave people without convenient places to shop for fresh foods.

The people who live in the Jefferson neighborhood on the West side, and even those in neighboring Westpark, are doing everything they can to keep the Giant Eagle open at 138th and Lorain.

One of the issues for Giant Eagle is there is a Marc's Supermarket right across the street from that location, and one of the grocery chain's massive Giant Eagles is just a couple miles away on 117th.

Neighbors are worried the closing of the supermarket and leaving it vacant will be a massive hit to their community they say is on the rise again.

Dan Donovan with Corporate Communications with Giant Eagle sent us the following statement:

"The decision to close these two Cleveland Giant Eagle stores and one area GetGo location was difficult but necessary. As we have communicated with City officials, Northeast Ohio, and Cleveland specifically, are important communities for Giant Eagle, and we remain committed to supporting customers throughout the region for years to come. Additionally, we are engaged with the landlords of the affected Cleveland Giant Eagle locations to collaboratively provide the best options for the properties."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.