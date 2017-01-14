Two fatal shootings in Cleveland on Friday night

Two men are dead after shootings on 16000 block of Biltmore Avenue and the 13000 block of Coath Avenue. The shootings happened Friday night in Cleveland.

The man who was shot on Biltmore avenue was found in the yard and was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. He died at the hospital.

The man who was shot on Coath Avenue was transported to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the hospital.

Police said the man who was shot on Coath Avenue held a victim at gunpoint before getting shot by someone else.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.