Body found on the shore of Lake Erie

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday the Conneaut Police were contacted by the Girard Barracks of the Pennsylvania State police after a human body was located on the shore of Lake Erie in Ohio.

The body was found about 300 yards west of the PA state line. The remains had been located by a man walking along the beaches of Lake Erie.

Conneaut Police responded to the area and located a partially decomposed body. The identity of the male body is not known yet.

Detectives of the Conneaut Police were dispatched to the scene, as well as representatives of the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office. The remains were removed to the Cuyahoga County Morgue for an autopsy and identification.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

