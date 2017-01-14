HandsOn hosts Homeless Stand Down event in Cleveland

The Homeless Stand Down event in Cleveland provided resources to those in need on Saturday. (Source WOIO)

The Homeless Stand Down event in Cleveland provided resources to those in need on Saturday. The group was expecting 1,500 guests.

Guests had access to social service providers, haircuts, medical screenings, live entertainment, professional portraits, breakfast and lunch. Clothing for the winter, personal care kits and bus passes were also available.

Earlier this week Hands On Northeast Ohio was campaigning on their Facebook page for people to donate coats for the event.

