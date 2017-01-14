Photos released of suspects breaking into a garage on Spring Road in Cleveland

Photo of one of the suspects (Source : Cleveland Police)

Police are trying to find the three men responsible for breaking into a garage at a home on the 900 block of Spring Road in Cleveland.

Back on Sept. 13 the three suspects jimmied a door to open the garage.

The suspects are accused of taking multiple items from the garage. Police ask if you recognize the suspects or have any information about this crime to contact Detective Janet Murphy at jmurhphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or call at 216-623-5218.

