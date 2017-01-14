Police looking for man who robbed Family Dollar in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police looking for man who robbed Family Dollar in Cleveland

Photo of the suspect (Source Cleveland Police) Photo of the suspect (Source Cleveland Police)
Photo of the suspect (Source Cleveland Police) Photo of the suspect (Source Cleveland Police)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police are looking for the man who robbed a Family Dollar in Cleveland on Jan. 10. The suspect in the photos entered the store on the 2700 block of Clark Avenue.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun said "I don't want to kill anyone but I will, just put the money in the bag".

The suspect dropped some money on the floor, after picking it up he fled the scene. He is described as a black man wearing a security jacket.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information about the suspect you are asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or call at 216-623-5218.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly