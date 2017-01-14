Police looking for man who robbed Family Dollar in Cleveland

Police are looking for the man who robbed a Family Dollar in Cleveland on Jan. 10. The suspect in the photos entered the store on the 2700 block of Clark Avenue.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun said "I don't want to kill anyone but I will, just put the money in the bag".

The suspect dropped some money on the floor, after picking it up he fled the scene. He is described as a black man wearing a security jacket.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information about the suspect you are asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or call at 216-623-5218.

