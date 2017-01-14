Suspects steal an iPad and a laptop from the Cleveland Public Library

Police are looking for the suspects who took a laptop and an iPad from the Cleveland Public Library.

On Jan. 7 the two suspects in the photos entered the Cleveland Public Library on the 3500 block of Fulton Road and took the items.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or has any information about the crime you are asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy.

