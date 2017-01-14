Lakewood Congregational Church raise money for the homeless

Youth with the Lakewood Congregational Church will sleep out on the front steps of the church to raise money for the homeless. According to their website the LCC have participated in the Homeless Awareness Sleep Out every year since 2006.

The kids constructed outdoor ‘homes’ made out of tarps and cardboard boxes. They will sleep out on the front steps of LCC overnight.

Every year in January the LCC collect money to donate back to the homeless.

Nearly $25,000 has been raised since the program first started. You can make a donation on the LCC website.

The hashtag for the event is #Youth4Homeless

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.