911 restored in several cities in Northeast Ohio

911 down in several cities in Northeast Ohio (Source: Raycom Media)

The Emergency Callworks Systems that receives the emergency phone calls for the Cities of Bedford, Bedford Heights, Garfield Heights, and Maple Heights has been restored after being down for hours Saturday.

The following cities can now receive phone calls via the Police, Fire or 911 phone numbers.

