Getting fit with a realistic plan that's free and local

Many of us want to get fit as we embark in 2017 and some local neighbors are helping us along the way. World-renowned Cross Fit athlete Julie Foucher and her teammates are launching a free healthy self-reset program, designed to help people get on the path to realistic healthy living goals for 2017.

The free program allows you to sign up online and receive and email with shopping lists, recipes, meal plans and workouts weekly for four weeks starting Jan. 16. If you are interested in signing up for this free program click here. The program includes a free 28 trial of TRAIN with Julie Foucher during the program and recipes brought you by BeingBrigid.com. "We want to get you in the right healthy mindset and remove certain foods that aren't good for your body," said Patricia Urcuyo.

The program starts Jan. 16.

