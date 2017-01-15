Ohio's population grew by less than 1 percent, according to new data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Federal data shows Ohio's population has stagnated and that it's grown less than 1 percent over the most recent year.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau show that the state grew by about 9,000 people between July 2015 and 2016.

Cleveland State University population expert Mark Salling says the state continues to gain international migration or immigrants from other countries.

Salling says the state's population is aging and the birthrate is declining. Immigrants are often in their child-bearing years, so more international migration could help spur Ohio's declining birthrate.

The U.S. grew by nearly by about the same rate as Ohio between 2015 and 2016 to 321 million people.

