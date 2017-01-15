Stolen car recovered after short police chase to Wal-Mart

Police officers in Garfield Heights and North Ridgeville used a stolen car's On-Star system to track down the vehicle Sunday morning after a brief chase by car and foot.

The Garfield Heights Police Department called North Ridgeville when they noticed the car was traveling westbound on I-480 around 7:30 a.m. this morning. Once the car exited on State Route 83 to Ridge Road, several North Ridgeville police officers pursued the car.

When officers tried to pull the car over, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, according to police. The short car chase ended at Wal-Mart and an adult man driving the car and a youth passenger got out of the car and ran before police stopped them on foot.

Garfield Heights picked up the suspects and charges are pending. The vehicle was handed over to the owner, police said.

