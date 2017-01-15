2 men shot dead outside Mansfield home early Sunday morning

Two men were found dead outside of a home by police early Sunday morning in Richland County.

Officers received a call about shots fired at a home on Helen Avenue in Mansfield around 3:30 a.m.

The Richland County Coroner's Office responded to the scene, which was processed by the Mansfield Division of Police "Forensic Science Crime Laboratory."

The Major Crimes Unit is working to identify the victims and notifying family members. UPDATE: One victim has been identified as Sherrick Hunter, 28.

This investigation is ongoing and the Major Crimes Unit detectives are continuing to follow up on leads in reference to this case. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have information concerning this case is asked to call Detective Frank Parrella at 419-755-9740 or Detective William Bushong at 419-755-9432.

