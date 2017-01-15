Cleveland police need help identifying man shot dead in yard Friday

Cleveland Police need help identifying a dead young black man who was first found unresponsive in a yard in the 16400 block of Biltmore Avenue Jan. 13.

The man, who is possibly in his 20s or 30s, had a gunshot wound in his thigh when police found him around 11 p.m. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. Officers got a call Friday evening after people nearby said they heard multiple gunshots.

No arrests have been made as Cleveland's homicide unit continue to investigate. The coroner will determine the cause of death soon.

Those with information should call investigators at 216-623-5464.

