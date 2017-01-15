Man found dead in Wayne County had been brutally beaten, authorities say

The man found dead in a wooded area of Wayne County on Sunday has been identified.

Jeremy Lesh, 44, was found a few feet from a playground, church, and schools. Authorities said he was covered up by leaves and branches.

Lesh had been brutally beaten, Wayne County deputies said. They believe he was killed somewhere else and dumped in the woods a day or two before he was found.

Lesh may have been on daily medication and was developmentally delayed, according to a missing person’s report. He was reported missing Saturday, but was last seen on Christmas.

Victoria Hammer found the body. She was out on a Sunday afternoon walk with her dog at the time.

“Certainly this man did not die at his own hands,” said Capt. Doug Hunter, with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. “There is a killer out there responsible for this.”

It’s unclear where Lesh was killed.

