UPDATE: Missing 84-year-old man with dementia found safely

UPDATE: He has been found safely. Thank you to everyone who shared our original post.

ORIGINAL POST:

Police are searching for a missing 84-year-old man who they say is in the early stages of dementia.

Curtis Carlisle left a family member's residence on Hawthorne Drive in the city of Euclid on Jan. 15 around 8 p.m. and did not return. He is driving a silver 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with OH license plate number ELT3740.

Carlisle is 6'2" and weighs 205 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing adult alert was issued in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain and Medina Counties.

Call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 if you see Carlisle or the vehicle.

