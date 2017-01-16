Ryan Merritt sends thank you notes to Indians fans who bought out his wedding registry

ALCS Game 5 hero Ryan Merritt is sending out thank you notes to Cleveland Indians fans who bought gifts off his wedding registry following his impressive performance.

Merritt took the Indians to the World Series with a win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5, and fans, eager to thank the pitcher, found his wedding registry online and bought up everything on the list.

Merritt and his fiancee, Sarah Brushaber, who are set to get married later this month, sent out notes to every Tribe fan thanking them for their gifts.

"We never imagined that this is what would come of Ryan's playoff experience," the couple wrote. "We are so excited to start our new life together."

Thank you Ryan Merritt and Sarah for the lovely thank you note. You guys are the best! @Indians (cc: @sportsyelling ) pic.twitter.com/I9bi1MjJka — Rachel Lawrence (@rachieface76) January 14, 2017

Great Saturday! We got a thank note from Ryan Merritt in the mail!! @Indians @CleveFan76 pic.twitter.com/Xq9tCF86YG — Julia Kleppel (@JuliaKleppel) January 14, 2017

