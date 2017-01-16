Trooper seize 12 pounds of marijuana, 50 grams of hash during traffic stop

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle with $5,000 worth of marijuana and hash on the Ohio Turnpike on Jan. 10.

The stop was made around 2:51 p.m. in Summit County for a marked lanes violation. Troopers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and did a probable cause search, finding 12 pounds of marijuana and 50 grams of hash.

The passenger, 24-year-old Samule Lopez III, was taken to the Summit County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third degree felonies, trafficking in hash, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of hash, a fifth-degree felony.

