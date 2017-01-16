Congresswoman Marcia Fudge won't attend Trump's inauguration

Ohio Congresswoman Marcia Fudge announced Sunday that she does not plan on attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Fudge joins a number of Democratic lawmakers who have announced that they will skip the inauguration following Trump's recent comments about Representative John Lewis.

Fudge made the announcement on NBC and later Tweeted about it, writing "As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis".

