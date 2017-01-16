Sandusky auto parts plant that employs hundreds is closing later this month

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) - An auto parts plant that employs more than 300 people in northern Ohio will shut down later this month.

The owners of KBI in Sandusky announced the closing last fall and now say that the remaining workers will be laid off Jan. 23.

The factory makes wheel bearings and has been in operation for 70 years.

The plant previously had been operated by Delphi and once employed several thousand workers.

