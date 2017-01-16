Wadsworth police save driver, mom from truck fire

A police officer is being hailed a hero after he helped a driver and her elderly mother get out of a burning SUV last week.

Wadsworth Police Officer Cody Lamielle received a call about a vehicle that was driving erratically on State Route 57 on Jan. 2.

While trying to pull the SUV over, the driver told Ofc. Lamielle that she was having mechanical difficulties with her truck. Shortly after, Ofc. Lamielle spotted smoke and flames coming from underneath the SUV's hood.

He was able to quickly help the driver and her elderly mother get out of the truck safely while calling for backup from both the police and fire departments.

