CMSD misplaces more than $100,000 in direct deposit email scam

Students on their first day of school in Cleveland earlier this year. (Source: WOIO)

Sixty-one employees of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District were scammed out of their paychecks earlier this week.

The district received notice on Jan. 13 that some of their employees were the victim of an email spoofing scam that resulted in their direct deposit paychecks being sent to an unknown third party instead. The district issued paper checks totaling $100,786.99 to the employees.

"We have taken steps to prevent additional malicious activity and we advised our employees of ways to protect the security of their financial information," CEO Eric Gordon said in a statement. "We also reported the incident to law enforcement and are working with experts to investigate and address this issue."

