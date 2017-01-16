Blue Monday: 5 viral videos to make you laugh on the most depressing day of the year

Today is Blue Monday -- the third Monday of January -- which is said to be the most depressing day of the year.
The idea was first published as part of a 2005 press release from Sky Travel, which claimed to have calculated the date using an equation that calculated the weather, debt, time since Christmas and unsuccessful New Year's resolutions.
Many have refuted the calculation and the claim that today isn't the most depressing day of the year.
But, just in case it is a Blue Monday ... here are the funniest viral videos of 2016 guaranteed to make you laugh.
Steve Stevens posted a Facebook video of himself Sunday, April 16, shooting 74-year-old Robert Godwin in the face. He killed himself two days later in Erie, PA.More >>
Steve Stevens posted a Facebook video of himself Sunday, April 16, shooting 74-year-old Robert Godwin in the face. He killed himself two days later in Erie, PA.More >>
St. Augustine Hunger Center and Parish in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is prepping this week to provide 14,000 Easter meals this Sunday.More >>
St. Augustine Hunger Center and Parish in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood is prepping this week to provide 14,000 Easter meals this Sunday.More >>
The infamous Kardashian clan was all over downtown Cleveland Monday.More >>
The infamous Kardashian clan was all over downtown Cleveland Monday.More >>
This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.More >>
This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old who says he learned how to drive by watching youtube videos took his 4-year-old sister to McDonald's Sunday.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>