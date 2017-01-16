Blue Monday: 5 viral videos to make you laugh on the most depressing day of the year

Today is Blue Monday -- the third Monday of January -- which is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

The idea was first published as part of a 2005 press release from Sky Travel, which claimed to have calculated the date using an equation that calculated the weather, debt, time since Christmas and unsuccessful New Year's resolutions.

Many have refuted the calculation and the claim that today isn't the most depressing day of the year.

But, just in case it is a Blue Monday ... here are the funniest viral videos of 2016 guaranteed to make you laugh.

Chewbacca Mom

Brothers Convince Sister of Apocalypse

Pen Pineapple Apple Pen

Drunken Bearded Baby

Girl Finds Out Who Luke Skywalker's Father Is