CWRU staffer robbed at gunpoint in Little Italy

Police are searching for the culprit who robbed a Case Western Reserve University staff member in Little Italy on Jan. 9.

The woman was in the parking lot behind Michelangelo's Restaurant around 3:15 p.m. when she says two men approached her, brandished a gun and demanded her purse, allegedly saying, "Want your life or your bag?"

The suspects took the victim's purse and cell phone and ran away. The victim, who was uninjured, drove to the Wolstein Research Building on CWRU's campus and called police.

The first suspect is described as being a black male in his 20s, between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10, wearing all black clothing, a black hooded sweatshirt and a black skullcap. The second is a black male in his 20s, between 5 foot 8 and 5 foot 10, with a thin build. He was wearing black clothing, including a black cap, and had a mustache.

"The case remains under investigation, but Case Western Reserve University Police are following potential leads," the university said in a statement.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.