Cleveland demonstration planned as part of Women’s March on Washington

A march has been planned for this weekend in Cleveland’s Public Square in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

The Women’s March on Washington, scheduled the day after the presidential inauguration, has spawned nearly 300 sister marches worldwide. The Cleveland solidarity event will show support for women’s rights and oppose the negative rhetoric of the past election cycle.

Women's March on Cleveland

The Women’s March on Cleveland will begin at 10 a.m. on January 21, 2017, when demonstrators will meet at Public Square for opening remarks. At 11 a.m. the march will proceed down Ontario St. and Lakeside Ave., stopping at City Hall and Willard Park. Participants will circle back to Public Square via E. 9th and Superior Ave. for an expected noon arrival and closing remarks. A speaker list will be announced on the event’s Facebook page.

As of Sunday, the event’s Facebook page had more than 800 RSVPs. Organizers expect well over 1000 people for the march, which is free to attend.

March Details:

Women’s March on Cleveland

Saturday, January 21, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Public Square, Cleveland, OH 44113

